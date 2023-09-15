State Week: Illinois' business climate; Chicago's mayor at a critical juncture

An announcement last week that a major electric vehicle battery plant will locate in Manteno and bring 2,600 jobs is being touted as a sign that Illinois is a hub for the burgeoning cleaner energy industry. On this week's show, we examine if the reality lives up to the hype.

Also, Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson only took office in the spring, but he's already dealing with challenges that could determine his political future. From the influx of migrants to budget problems, he has a lot on his plate.

And there is a growing effort to prevent Donald Trump from appearing on the ballot next year. We discuss the likelihood it will succeed.

Host Sean Crawford is joined by Professor Emeritus Charlie Wheeler and Crain's Chicago Business Columnist Greg Hinz.