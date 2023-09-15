© 2023 WNIJ and WNIU
Northern Public Radio
801 N 1st St.
DeKalb, IL 60115
815-753-9000
Northern Public Radio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Website with Pop-up Ad
×
Image Alt Text
Illinois

State Week: Illinois' business climate; Chicago's mayor at a critical juncture

NPR Illinois | 91.9 UIS | By Sean Crawford,
Charles N. Wheeler III
Published September 15, 2023 at 1:16 PM CDT
State Week logo (capitol dome)
Brian Mackey
/
NPR Illinois | 91.9 UIS

An announcement last week that a major electric vehicle battery plant will locate in Manteno and bring 2,600 jobs is being touted as a sign that Illinois is a hub for the burgeoning cleaner energy industry. On this week's show, we examine if the reality lives up to the hype.

Also, Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson only took office in the spring, but he's already dealing with challenges that could determine his political future. From the influx of migrants to budget problems, he has a lot on his plate.

And there is a growing effort to prevent Donald Trump from appearing on the ballot next year. We discuss the likelihood it will succeed.

Host Sean Crawford is joined by Professor Emeritus Charlie Wheeler and Crain's Chicago Business Columnist Greg Hinz.

Illinois
Sean Crawford
Email Sean Crawford
See stories by Sean Crawford
Charles N. Wheeler III
The former director of the Public Affairs Reporting (PAR) graduate program is Professor Charles N. Wheeler III, a veteran newsman who came to the University of Illinois at Springfield following a 24-year career at the Chicago Sun-Times.
See stories by Charles N. Wheeler III