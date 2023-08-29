Stoller says he won't seek a third term in state Senate

State Sen. Win Stoller says he will not seek a third term.

The Germantown Hills Republican says his district shifted much further north after the recent remap, and he doesn't want to be a career politician.

In a news release, Stoller touted the tax credits for businesses he secured during his time as a lawmaker, and a law exempting the Lee-Ogle enterprise zone in northern Illinois from a new wind farm siting law.

Former state Sen. Chuck Weaver announced his retirement in January 2020 after previously filing for reelection. That made way for Stoller, the other Republican candidate on the ballot, to succeed him. Weaver later resigned early, giving Stoller a head start on his first term.

Stoller said he plans to serve until the end of his current term, in January 2025.