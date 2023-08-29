© 2023 WNIJ and WNIU
Northern Public Radio
801 N 1st St.
DeKalb, IL 60115
815-753-9000
Northern Public Radio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Illinois

Stoller says he won't seek a third term in state Senate

WCBU | By Tim Shelley
Published August 29, 2023 at 4:12 PM CDT
Win Stoller
Win Stoller
/
Courtesy
State Sen. Win Stoller

State Sen. Win Stoller says he will not seek a third term.

The Germantown Hills Republican says his district shifted much further north after the recent remap, and he doesn't want to be a career politician.

In a news release, Stoller touted the tax credits for businesses he secured during his time as a lawmaker, and a law exempting the Lee-Ogle enterprise zone in northern Illinois from a new wind farm siting law.

Former state Sen. Chuck Weaver announced his retirement in January 2020 after previously filing for reelection. That made way for Stoller, the other Republican candidate on the ballot, to succeed him. Weaver later resigned early, giving Stoller a head start on his first term.

Stoller said he plans to serve until the end of his current term, in January 2025.

WCBU – Made Possible By You
We depend on your support to keep telling stories like this one. You – together with donors across the NPR Network – create a more informed public. Fact by fact, story by story. Please take a moment to donate now and fund the local news our community needs. Your support truly makes a difference.

Illinois
Tim Shelley
Tim is the News Director at WCBU Peoria Public Radio.
See stories by Tim Shelley