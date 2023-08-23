Four Peorians charged in connection with bevy of attempted gun store burglaries across Central Illinois

Four Peorians face federal charges for allegedly trying to burglarize several licensed gun stores across Central Illinois.

Terrence Daniels, 23; Dezmond Hardy, 22; Erika Garner, 21; and Shaleik Ward, 19; are each charged with one count of conspiring to steal guns from a federal firearms licensee.

Federal prosecutors say the quartet attempted to break into shops in Spring Valley, Taylorville, Le Roy, Lincoln, Decatur, and Bloomington between Aug. 14 and Aug. 18, when they were arrested.

If convicted, the defendants each face up to five years in federal prison, three years of supervised release, and possible fines of up to $250,000.

The four were remanded to the custody of the U.S. Marshal's Service after their Aug. 21 court appearance in Peoria federal court.