State Week: Politics at the Illinois State Fair

Democrats and Republicans gathered at the fair on respective days to hear speeches and show their party loyalty. Each took aim at the other as another presidential race is getting underway. We get a rundown of politics at the fairgrounds.

Also, a new state law will require mental health assessments be covered by insurance, another lawsuit has been filed over a gun law and there's a change at the top at the Choate Mental Health and Developmental Center in Anna.

Host Sean Crawford is joined by Professor Emeritus Charlie Wheeler and Mike Miletich, Capitol Reporter for WAND-TV.