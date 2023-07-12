© 2023 WNIJ and WNIU
Northern Public Radio
801 N 1st St.
DeKalb, IL 60115
815-753-9000
Northern Public Radio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Illinois

Statewide: A natural approach to flood control

NPR Illinois | 91.9 UIS | By Sean Crawford
Published July 12, 2023 at 5:24 PM CDT
Photo of Alton during a 2019 flood.
Chad Davis / St. Louis Public Radio
/
Floodwaters in Alton, Illinois, in May 2019 almost reached the levels of the Great Flood of 1993. City officials blocked water from entering part of the downtown area.

Floods along major rivers can be destructive. In 2019, flooding along the Mississippi River caused an estimated $6.2 billion in damage in the St. Louis region.

Levees and other man-made flood control efforts have been somewhat successful. But as development continues in these areas, some are calling for wetland restoration to better manage the water.

Also this week,

* Eric Stock talks with U.S. Senator Dick Durbin about the Farm Bill negotiations.

* We hear from Peoria author Susan Reising, whose children's book that teaches about death is called Lola and the Tree of Life.

* WBEZ's Patrick Smith talks with anti-violence workers trying to keep the peace in Chicago.

* A civil rights group is raising questions about accountability at a federal prison in Illinois, where there have been reports of inmates being abused.

* Lisa Philip speaks with Chicago State University President Z Scott about the issues facing her school.

* We revisit a story about an Illinois man who used the pandemic to explore the world of typewriters.

* Harvest Public Media tells us how beefalo could move from a niche market to more widespread.

* The Illinois National Guard Integrative Prevention Officer discusses his role in trying to prevent harmful behaviors.

* Peter Medlin attended a recent Social Justice Summer Camp for teachers and reports on what he learned.

Illinois
Sean Crawford
Email Sean Crawford
See stories by Sean Crawford