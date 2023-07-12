Statewide: A natural approach to flood control

Floods along major rivers can be destructive. In 2019, flooding along the Mississippi River caused an estimated $6.2 billion in damage in the St. Louis region.

Levees and other man-made flood control efforts have been somewhat successful. But as development continues in these areas, some are calling for wetland restoration to better manage the water.

Also this week,

* Eric Stock talks with U.S. Senator Dick Durbin about the Farm Bill negotiations.

* We hear from Peoria author Susan Reising, whose children's book that teaches about death is called Lola and the Tree of Life.

* WBEZ's Patrick Smith talks with anti-violence workers trying to keep the peace in Chicago.

* A civil rights group is raising questions about accountability at a federal prison in Illinois, where there have been reports of inmates being abused.

* Lisa Philip speaks with Chicago State University President Z Scott about the issues facing her school.

* We revisit a story about an Illinois man who used the pandemic to explore the world of typewriters.

* Harvest Public Media tells us how beefalo could move from a niche market to more widespread.

* The Illinois National Guard Integrative Prevention Officer discusses his role in trying to prevent harmful behaviors.

* Peter Medlin attended a recent Social Justice Summer Camp for teachers and reports on what he learned.