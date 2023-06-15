OSF HealthCare's purchase of Peru hospital could land regulatory approval this August

OSF HealthCare's purchase of the closed St. Margaret's hospital in Peru could get regulatory approval this August.

That's according to the Illinois Health Facilities and Services Review Board. A published notice says OSF intends to buy the hospital and other properties and assets for $38 million.

The 49-bed hospital in Peru would be operated as a second campus of OSF's Saint Elizabeth Medical Center in Ottawa.

Services would initially include ER services, and limited inpatient medical and surgical beds, as well as supportive diagnostic services, per the application. Future services could include OBGYN and inpatient ICU beds. The application notes OSF Saint Elizabeth will draft up a new comprehensive plan over the next two years to determine services offered on each campus.

This comes after news that St. Margaret's is closing its hospital in Spring Valley on Friday, leaving the immediate area without emergency services. Lawmakers have pushed to expedite OSF's acquisition of the Peru hospital property so it can reopen.

OSF doesn't intend to buy the Spring Valley hospital.

State regulators are tentatively set to consider OSF's purchase application at their Aug. 15 meeting.