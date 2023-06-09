© 2023 WNIJ and WNIU
Illinois

State Week: Education is a winner in new state budget

NPR Illinois | 91.9 UIS | By Sean Crawford,
Charles N. Wheeler IIIPeter Hancock
Published June 9, 2023 at 1:31 PM CDT
This week, Gov. Pritzker signed the new budget. It takes effect July 1. Included in the spending plan is a much larger investment in education.

We examine the funding for pre-school and child care, additional funds for K-12 schools and an increase to help colleges and universities.

The governor also signed a law aimed at preventing "venue shopping" in lawsuits that challenge the Illinois Constitution. It requires those cases be filed in either Cook or Sangamon County.

And a quick update on what the Chicago Bears may be thinking when it comes to finding a new home field.

Host Sean Crawford is joined by Professor Emeritus Charlie Wheeler and Capitol News Illinois Reporter Peter Hancock.

