Ameren Illinois says help is available for customers struggling with high energy costs

Ameren Illinois is reminding customers that help is available if they've fallen behind on their energy bills.

One option is what Ameren calls a "flexible payment plan." Through April 30, eligible customers with past-due balances can establish a repayment plan by paying 10% of the amount owed. Beginning May 1, the down-payment requirement will revert to the standard 25% of the amount owed.

To establish a payment plan or discuss a utility bill, customers may log into their account online or call Ameren Illinois Customer Service at (800) 755-5000.

Additional assistance available through Ameren's Energy Care Plan include:

LIHEAP Funding – Some customers may be eligible to receive payment assistance through assistance programs. Low Income Home Energy Assistance Program (LIHEAP) grants are available to income-qualified customers. For more information on financial guidelines, and to identify an assistance agency in your community, Ameren Illinois customers may call the Help Illinois Families Assistance Hotline at 833-711-0374.

Warm Neighbors Cool Friends – The program is a year-round heating and cooling assistance program designed to help those who generally do not qualify for federal or state heating assistance. Detailed information is available on the program website WarmNeighborsCoolFriends.org.

Home Efficiency Income Qualified (HEIQ) Initiative – Offered through the Ameren Illinois Energy Efficiency Program, HEIQ provides qualified customers a FREE Home Energy Assessment to learn where your home is losing energy while discovering ways to save on energy expenses. To find out if you qualify, visit AmerenIllinoisSavings.com/SaveMoney.