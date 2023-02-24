© 2023 WNIJ and WNIU
Northern Public Radio
801 N 1st St.
DeKalb, IL 60115
815-753-9000
Northern Public Radio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Illinois

State Week: DeSantis visits Illinois; Chicago primary day looms

NPR Illinois | 91.9 UIS | By Sean Crawford,
Charles N. Wheeler IIIChristopher Z. Mooney
Published February 24, 2023 at 10:14 AM CST
State Week logo (capitol dome)
Brian Mackey
/
NPR Illinois | 91.9 UIS

While Illinois is a state that trends deep blue, Republican Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis came here to speak at a Chicago Fraternal Order of Police event. His appearance drew plenty of critics, including Democratic Gov. JB Pritzker. Both DeSantis and Pritzker are rumored to have presidential hopes, which means the two could continue trading jabs on a national level.

But during this visit, Chicago mayoral candidates jumped on one of the frontrunners, Paul Vallas, who has the Chicago FOP backing. Can Vallas advance to the runoff election and does he have the support to win in a two person race?

We'll discuss the latest politics and an Illinois Supreme Court decision on biometric data that has business groups concerned.

Host Sean Crawford is joined by two Professors Emeritus, Charlie Wheeler and Chris Mooney, on this episode of State Week.

Illinois
Sean Crawford
Email Sean Crawford
See stories by Sean Crawford
Charles N. Wheeler III
The former director of the Public Affairs Reporting (PAR) graduate program is Professor Charles N. Wheeler III, a veteran newsman who came to the University of Illinois at Springfield following a 24-year career at the Chicago Sun-Times.
See stories by Charles N. Wheeler III
Christopher Z. Mooney
Chicago
See stories by Christopher Z. Mooney