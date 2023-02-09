Statewide: From north to south, Illinois' political divide

If you need visual proof of the political differences between the Chicago area and most of downstate Illinois, just look at the recent gubernatorial election.

JB Pritzker gained the support of the more populated Cook and collar counties. But elsewhere, there were only a few patches of blue, surrounded by deep red. Still, Pritzker had more than enough support to win statewide.

While Democrats have been able to claim victory at the state level and pass more progressive laws, there is growing dissatisfaction in areas Republicans represent. Several counties have even gone on record supporting secession from Illinois.

Chicago Magazine Editor Ted McClelland recently wrote on the subject and why the division seems to be growing.

Also:

* Peter Medlin finds out how a new law requiring younger students have recess each day is working.

* Farrah Anderson talks with a descendent of of "Free" Frank McWorter, who was the first African American to legally found a town. That community, New Philadelphia in Pike County, has been given national park status.

* Just what are reparations? A report from Missouri examines how some communities are trying to right historic wrongs.

* Will Bauer reports from the Metro East on how Missouri's legalization of recreational cannabis could impact dispensaries on the Illinois side of the river.

* Joe Deacon interviews Don Schaefer, the Midwest Truckers Association Executive Vice-President, about the challenges and the future of the trucking industry.

* Rich Egger with TriStates Public Radio interviews the authors of a new book that examines what Black Americans have said about Abraham Lincoln.

* Anna Savchenko reports how the pandemic impacted prison education and introduces us to a woman who continues to take classes on the outside.

* Yvonne Boose tells us about an Illinois teen who has created an education nonprofit for young people.