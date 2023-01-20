© 2023 WNIJ and WNIU
Illinois

State Week: Legal challenges to new gun law

NPR Illinois | 91.9 UIS | By Sean Crawford,
Charles N. Wheeler IIIHannah Meisel
Published January 20, 2023 at 1:36 PM CST
Separate lawsuits have been filed against Illinois' ban on semiautomatic weapons. The plaintiff's arguments range from procedural failures to violating the Second Amendment.

We'll discuss the legal action and what might happen going forward. We also talk about the governor's trip to the World Economic Forum and look back foreign travel among past chief executives.

Host Sean Crawford is joined by Professor Emeritus Charlie Wheeler and Capitol News Illinois' Hannah Meisel.

Illinois
Sean Crawford
Charles N. Wheeler III
The former director of the Public Affairs Reporting (PAR) graduate program is Professor Charles N. Wheeler III, a veteran newsman who came to the University of Illinois at Springfield following a 24-year career at the Chicago Sun-Times.
Hannah Meisel
Hannah covers state government and politics for NPR Illinois and Illinois Public Radio. She's been dedicated to the statehouse beat since interning at NPR Illinois in 2014, with subsequent stops at outlets including WILL-AM/FM, Law360, The Daily Line and a temporary stint at political blog Capitol Fax before returning to the station in 2020.
