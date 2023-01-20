State Week: Legal challenges to new gun law
Separate lawsuits have been filed against Illinois' ban on semiautomatic weapons. The plaintiff's arguments range from procedural failures to violating the Second Amendment.
We'll discuss the legal action and what might happen going forward. We also talk about the governor's trip to the World Economic Forum and look back foreign travel among past chief executives.
Host Sean Crawford is joined by Professor Emeritus Charlie Wheeler and Capitol News Illinois' Hannah Meisel.