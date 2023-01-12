© 2023 WNIJ and WNIU
Illinois

Spotify playlist: Civil rights anthems for listening on MLK Day

WGLT | By Samantha Hill
Published January 12, 2023 at 2:49 PM CST
Nina Simone H309.jpg
AP / WGLT
/
Nina Simone's rendition of "I Wish I Knew How It Would Feel To Be Free" is included in the latest Highway 309 playlist for Spotify.

A few years ago, NPR embarked on a terrific yearlong series called American Anthem, focused on the songs that rouse, unite, celebrate and call to action.

In that spirit, WGLT asked student producer Samantha Hill to make a Highway 309 playlist of her own — featuring songs inspired by and coming out of the civil rights movement. It's a good listening companion heading into Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Day on Monday, Jan. 16.

Listen to the playlist below. And follow WGLT's music service Highway 309 on Spotify.

Listen to Highway 309 on-air weekends and overnights on WGLT and WCBU, and streaming 24/7 on both station websites.

Samantha Hill
Samantha Hill is an audio production intern at WGLT. She started in 2020.
