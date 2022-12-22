© 2022 WNIJ and WNIU
State Week: A battle over guns is looming

NPR Illinois | 91.9 UIS | By Sean Crawford,
Charles N. Wheeler IIIPeter Hancock
Published December 22, 2022
Illinois lawmakers could soon vote on a measure that would ban what are often referred to as assault weapons and raise the minimum age for legally owning a gun to 21. The effort gained speed after this summer's deadly Independence Day shooting in Highland Park. A third hearing on the legislation happened this week.

Also, the SAFE-T Act is now before a Kankakee County judge. And, we discuss a recent report on state pensions.

Host Sean Crawford is joined by Professor Emeritus Charlie Wheeler and Peter Hancock with Capitol News Illinois.

