© 2022 WNIJ and WNIU
Northern Public Radio
801 N 1st St.
DeKalb, IL 60115
815-753-9000
Northern Public Radio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Illinois

14-year-old charged as adult in alleged theft of 25 guns from Bloomington business

WGLT | By Eric Stock,
Edith Brady-Lunny
Published December 14, 2022 at 4:15 PM CST
Courts graphic
WGLT file photo
/

McLean County prosecutors have charged a 14-year-old boy as an adult in connection with the theft of 25 guns from a Bloomington gun store last year.

One of the weapons was linked to the shooting of a 13-year-old boy in Peoria last year.

The 14-year-old who was arrested is from the southern Illinois city of Grafton. He faces felony charges of stolen firearm possession, burglary and criminal damage.

Prosecutors say the teen, two other juveniles and a 21-year-old Peoria man, tried to break into a Bloomington pawn shop last December. When they failed, they drove to Smiley's Sports Shop, a gun store in southeast Bloomington. They broke a window and stole 24 handguns and an AR-15 rifle, according to prosecutors.

The U.S. Attorney's Office says three of the stolen weapons were later used in crimes, including the shooting of a Peoria boy and a separate carjacking. Six of the firearms have been recovered.

The Peoria man charged in the case, Dajuan Edwards-Melton, was sentenced in September to three years and one month in federal prison.

The teen charged in McLean County faces a $250,000 bond in juvenile custody, according to court records. His next court date is Jan. 6.

DonateNow.jpg
WGLT – Made Possible By You
We depend on your support to keep telling stories like this one. You – together with NPR donors across the country – create a more informed public. Fact by fact, story by story. Please take a moment to donate now and fund the local news our community needs. Your support truly makes a difference.

Illinois
Eric Stock
Eric Stock is the News Director at WGLT. You can contact Eric at ejstoc1@ilstu.edu.
See stories by Eric Stock
Edith Brady-Lunny
Edith began her career as a reporter with The DeWitt County Observer, a weekly newspaper in Clinton. From 2007 to June 2019, Edith covered crime and legal issues for The Pantagraph, a daily newspaper in Bloomington, Illinois. She previously worked as a correspondent for The Pantagraph covering courts and local government issues in central Illinois.
See stories by Edith Brady-Lunny