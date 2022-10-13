Statewide: The crash of Air Illinois Flight 710

It was October 11, 1983. A small commuter plane went down in a southern Illinois farm field. All ten people aboard died. After the crash, details began emerging that changed the air industry.

Listen to this week's Statewide.

On the show:

* We revisit a conversation from 2018 with reporter Bruce Rushton about Air Illinois Flight 710. The plane took off from Springfield and, almost immediately, ran into trouble.

* Shannon Heffernan speaks with us about changes in oversight of mental health care in state prisons.

* Edith Brady-Lunny discusses family treatment court as part of her series on how to improve child welfare in Illinois.

* Peter Medlin examines a change for Paw Paw High School students and how it has impacted them.

* We profile the Republican and Democratic candidates for Illinois Attorney General.

* Tim Shelley talks with Heather Miller, the first Director of Tribal Relations at the Illinois State Museum.