Statewide: Perspectives on abortion

The Supreme Court's decision overturning Roe v. Wade has led more people to raise their voices in the abortion debate. This week, we hear differing views on abortion, including from those who have undergone the procedure.

Also, how one city's whiskey industry helped the Union army during the Civil War. Those stories and more on Statewide.

On this episode:

* Peter Medlin reports how Illinois schools will soon be required to follow more inclusive national standards when it comes to teaching sex education. How does that apply to students with disabilities?

* Juanpablo Ramirez-Franco visits with chefs putting the fish formerly known as Asian Carp on the menu.

* Peoria's whiskey industry played a pivotal role in funding the Union victory in the Civil War. A former Peoria Historical Society President fills us in.

* Sean Crawford interviews Chicago Tribune reporter Ray Long, who has authored a book on former Illinois House Speaker Michael Madigan.

Yvonne Boose / Maggie Meiners' Freedom from Fear depiction puts her own spin on Norman Rockwell

* WBEZ's Kristen Schorsch brings us the stories of four people with different views on abortion.

* Harvest Public Media's Katie Peikes reports on the effects of bird flu in Buena Vista County in Iowa. It's been hit harder than anywhere in the country.

* WNIJ's Yvonne Boose has more on the discussion surrounding a recent exhibit inspired by artist Norman Rockwell.