Turkey archery season is here in Illinois

While the state’s wild turkey shotgun season ended in October, archery season has just begun.

Fall turkey archery season runs from early October to late January 2025.

Turkeys were hunted so heavily in Illinois in the 18th and 19th centuries that they were eliminated from the state by the early 1900s. Due to conservation efforts, wild turkeys have made a recovery and now, their population is stable.

Hunters should be aware that there is no archery during firearm deer season between Dec. 5-8.

Both Illinois residents and non-residents can purchase a turkey archery permit over the counter at a License Vendor through the end of the season. They are available on a first-come, first-served basis.

