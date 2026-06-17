Woodstock Shakespeare Players Presents A Bit O’ The Bard: Fair And Foul

Part Shakespeare's greatest hits and part modern sketch comedy, no one ties together pop culture and William Shakespeare quite like Woodstock Shakespeare Players. Performed FREE for the public in the Woodstock Square, this family friendly event is appropriate for first time Shakespeare fans or Shakespeare veterans and includes pre-show fun for kids like face-painting!

Featuring scenes from Midsummer Night's Dream, King John, As You Like It, Hamlet, Macbeth, and much more, you'll enjoy sword fights, rhythmic quarterstaffs, and belly-shaking laughter in this approximately 90 minute show. Bring a lawn chair or a blanket, a friend or two and snacks!

Shows are Saturdays July 18, July 25 and August 1 at 5:00pm in the Woodstock Square.

There will be a show on August 8 at 5:00pm if one of the previous shows is cancelled due to weather.

