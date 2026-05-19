Women in Aviation: Bessica Raiche

Dr. Bessica Raiche is recognized as the First Woman Aviator of America, having soloed the airplane she helped to design and build on September 16, 1910. She is the first woman in America to do so and attended Rockford High School as a teen.

In early aviation—the obstacles were plenty-especially for women. The Aeronautical Society of America declared Bessica’s flight as the first solo flight by a woman in the United States for which she was awarded a diamond-studded gold medal inscribed ‘First Woman Aviator in America’. She was an inspiration to many future female aviators.

Provided by Midway Village Museum, this presentation is part of the America 250 initiative: celebrating our nation throughout the year.

This program is open to all ages and is sponsored by the Friends of the Library. Registration is not required.

For more information, please contact Susan at susang@dkpl.org or (815) 756-9568 ext. 2114.