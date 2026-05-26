Wind and Ribbons: A Fourth of July Craft Workshop
Wind and Ribbons: A Fourth of July Craft Workshop
Get ready for the Fourth of July with this fun and festive craft. Using ribbon, tulle, and a few simple materials, participants will create a colorful patriotic windsock to hang at home. Easy to make and beautiful in the breeze, it's the perfect way to celebrate the season. This free program is geared toward ages 8 and up. All materials will be provided, and each participant will receive a glow stick bracelet to take home.
Putnam County Public Library District
03:00 PM - 04:00 PM on Thu, 2 Jul 2026
Putnam County Public Library District
214 S. McCoy St.Granville, Illinois 61326
8153392038
rblomquist@putnamcountylibrary.org