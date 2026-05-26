Wear Your Roar: A Dinosaur Headband Workshop
Wear Your Roar: A Dinosaur Headband Workshop
In this fun and easy craft activity, participants will color, cut, and assemble their very own triceratops headband to wear home. Choose your favorite colors, add your own creative touch, and walk out the door as the coolest dinosaur in the room. This free program is open to the public and perfect for ages 5 and up. All materials will be provided.
Putnam County Public Library
04:00 PM - 05:00 PM on Wed, 22 Jul 2026
Putnam County Public Library
322 W Main StreetMcNabb, Illinois 61335
8153392038
rblomquist@putnamcountylibrary.org