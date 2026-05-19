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We the Native People

We the Native People

Award-winning Ojibwa author Kim Sigafus discusses the experiences and lives of Native Americans at the time the Declaration of Independence was signed. She will emphasize the impact of the document and western expansion and how fundamental differences between the newer government and Native peoples ultimately led to conflicts. Kim will then lead the audience further into the lives of Native people through a traditional story and song, while allowing them the chance to join in.
This program is free, thanks to support from Illinois Humanities. Please register in advance.

Nature At The Confluence
06:00 PM - 07:30 PM on Fri, 26 Jun 2026
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Nature At The Confluence
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https://natureattheconfluence.com
Nature At The Confluence
306 Dickop Street
South Beloit, Wisconsin 61080
https://natureattheconfluence.com