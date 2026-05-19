Voices of 1776: The Diverse Faces Behind America’s Founding

When we think of America’s Revolution, we often picture a handful of famous Founding Fathers—but the fight for independence was far broader, richer, and more diverse.

This one-hour program brings to light the stories of women, enslaved and free African Americans, Native peoples, and immigrants whose contributions shaped the Revolution and the new nation. From Phillis Wheatley’s poetry to Deborah Sampson’s bravery in disguise, from the strategies of Native leaders to the labor of ordinary farmers and artisans, “Voices of 1776” uncovers the hidden figures whose voices helped define liberty.

This event is part of the America 250 initiative; celebrating our nation throughout the year.

This program is intended for adults, but teens are welcome. It does not require registration. Sponsored by the Kishwaukee-DeKalb Kiwanis Club.