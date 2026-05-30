Vivaldi and Schubert - Community Sing with CMS
Vivaldi and Schubert - Community Sing with CMS
Experience the joy and unity of ensemble singing. No rehearsal or advance preparation needed. Free admission.
Bring a friend and make new ones as we join together with members of Chicago Master Singers and Music Director John C. Hughes for a community sing-along featuring Vivaldi's Gloria and Schubert's Mass in G. Participants may either bring their own score or sing from a public domain score on a tablet. We look forward to seeing you there!
Countryside Church
07:00 PM - 08:00 PM on Wed, 10 Jun 2026
Event Supported By
Chicago Master Singers
847-604-1067
info@chicagomastersingers.org
Countryside Church
1025 N Smith StPalatine, Illinois