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Vivaldi and Schubert - Community Sing with CMS

Vivaldi and Schubert - Community Sing with CMS

Experience the joy and unity of ensemble singing. ​No rehearsal or advance preparation needed. Free admission.

Bring a friend and make new ones as we join together with members of Chicago Master Singers and Music Director John C. Hughes for a community sing-along featuring Vivaldi's Gloria and Schubert's Mass in G. Participants may either bring their own score or sing from a public domain score on a tablet. We look forward to seeing you there!

Countryside Church
07:00 PM - 08:00 PM on Wed, 10 Jun 2026
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Event Supported By

Chicago Master Singers
847-604-1067
info@chicagomastersingers.org
https://www.chicagomastersingers.org
Countryside Church
1025 N Smith St
Palatine, Illinois