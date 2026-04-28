VETFEST 2026 – American Legion Huntley Post 673

Help Us Make a Difference at the 10th Annual Vet Fest

Join a community united by respect. The Huntley American Legion Charitable Foundation invites you to a one-day celebration dedicated to our nation’s heroes.

While admission is free, every donation helps us provide critical funding for organizations such as Operation Comfort Warrior, the USO, and the Be the One Program. Come for the cause, stay for the community. We’ll have great food and an incredible soundtrack featuring The Blooze Brothers, Bucket Number 6, and LP Vinyl! And a stirring National Anthem by Jim Cornelison.

Let’s honor those who served, together.

