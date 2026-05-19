Unearthed Stories: Sand Art Workshop
Unearthed Stories: Sand Art Workshop
Join us for a hands-on art workshop inspired by an extraordinary piece of history. Discover the story of Andrew Clemens, a 19th-century Iowa artist who crafted breathtaking works entirely from grains of sand. Then, create your own layered sand art jar, using color and pattern to tell a story, capture a memory, or simply enjoy the process. This program is free and open to the public. Recommended for ages 6 and up.
Putnam County Public Library District
04:00 PM - 05:00 PM on Tue, 16 Jun 2026
Event Supported By
Putnam County Public Library District
8153392038
rblomquist@putnamcountylibrary.org
Putnam County Public Library District
214 S. McCoy St.Granville, Illinois 61326
8153392038
rblomquist@putnamcountylibrary.org