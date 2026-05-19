© 2026 WNIJ and WNIU
Northern Public Radio
801 N 1st St.
DeKalb, IL 60115
815-753-9000
Northern Public Radio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Unearthed Stories: Sand Art Workshop

Unearthed Stories: Sand Art Workshop

Join us for a hands-on art workshop inspired by an extraordinary piece of history. Discover the story of Andrew Clemens, a 19th-century Iowa artist who crafted breathtaking works entirely from grains of sand. Then, create your own layered sand art jar, using color and pattern to tell a story, capture a memory, or simply enjoy the process. This program is free and open to the public. Recommended for ages 6 and up.

Putnam County Public Library District
04:00 PM - 05:00 PM on Tue, 16 Jun 2026

Event Supported By

Putnam County Public Library District
8153392038
rblomquist@putnamcountylibrary.org
https://putnamcountylibrary.org/
Putnam County Public Library District
214 S. McCoy St.
Granville, Illinois 61326
8153392038
rblomquist@putnamcountylibrary.org
putnamcountylibrary.org