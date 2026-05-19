Unearth Your Style: Tote Bag Workshop
Unearth Your Style: Tote Bag Workshop
In this hands-on craft workshop, participants will design and decorate their own tote bag using stencils, paint, and plenty of creativity. Whether you choose a colorful pattern, a meaningful message, or a design that reflects your personal style, you'll leave with a one-of-a-kind tote, perfect to use or give as a gift. This free program is open to the public for ages 6 and up. All materials will be provided.
Putnam County Public Library District
03:00 PM - 04:00 PM on Thu, 25 Jun 2026
Putnam County Public Library District
214 S. McCoy St.Granville, Illinois 61326
8153392038
rblomquist@putnamcountylibrary.org