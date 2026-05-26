The Wizarding Workshop: Harry Potter-Inspired Crafts and More

Celebrate Harry Potter's birthday with an afternoon of inspired crafts, themed drinks, and snacks. Costumes welcome! Try your hand at four craft stations — make a wand, a Hogwarts House bookmark, a potion bottle, and decorate a photo frame — then snap a photo at our themed backdrop to slip inside. Crafts, drinks, and snacks are available while supplies last. We'll wrap up the afternoon with a screening of Harry Potter and the Sorcerer's Stone, made possible through Swank Licensing.

Free and open to all ages. Recommended for ages 6 and up; children under 6 are welcome with a parent or guardian. No registration required.

