The Wizarding Workshop: Harry Potter-Inspired Crafts and More
The Wizarding Workshop: Harry Potter-Inspired Crafts and More
Celebrate Harry Potter's birthday with an afternoon of inspired crafts, themed drinks, and snacks. Costumes welcome! Try your hand at four craft stations — make a wand, a Hogwarts House bookmark, a potion bottle, and decorate a photo frame — then snap a photo at our themed backdrop to slip inside. Crafts, drinks, and snacks are available while supplies last. We'll wrap up the afternoon with a screening of Harry Potter and the Sorcerer's Stone, made possible through Swank Licensing.
Free and open to all ages. Recommended for ages 6 and up; children under 6 are welcome with a parent or guardian. No registration required.
Putnam County Public Library District
03:00 PM - 04:00 PM on Tue, 28 Jul 2026
Artist Group Info
rblomquist@putnamcountylibrary.org
Putnam County Public Library District
214 S. McCoy St.Granville, Illinois 61326
8153392038
rblomquist@putnamcountylibrary.org