Come see Rockford's only showing of the Oscar Nominated film, The Voice of Hind Rajab, at the Nordlof Center, Saturday, June 20 at 3PM.

Purchase tickets for the one of the best films in 2026. The Voice of Hind Rajab has won the BAFTA Film Award, the Ghent Film Festival Best Film Award, the Hamptons International Film Festival Best Film Award, and was nominated for best feature at the Chicago Film Festival, Satellite Awards, Golden Globes, European Film Festival , and nominated for an Oscar. Come hear the story that has touched so many lives, and opened up the eyes of humanity on what gets stolen when we stop seeing people, as people.

Tickets are $5 a person and all profits from the film showing will go to charity. Children under 16 years old will not be allowed access without an accompanied adult.

Schedule

Open Doors at 2:30 PM

Introduction 2:55 PM

Movie Start at 3:05 PM

End of Film 4:50 PM

Post Discussion on Mental Health

Doors Close 5:30 PM