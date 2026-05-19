The Magic of John Westford

SATURDAY, MAY 30, 2026 | 7:00 PM

Tickets start at $30, Members save 30%

(All-in pricing includes $4 Box Office Fee. An $8 Order fee will be applied at checkout to the entire order)

John Westford is an American illusionist, master magician, and actor who has dazzled audiences in theaters nationwide, on national television, and on cruise ships all over the world!

John’s resume is as impressive as his mind-bending illusions, but what really sets him apart is his quick wit. His ability to ad-lib and improvise in the moment is second to none, making each show one of a kind!

Recommended: All

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*Prices vary according to zone. Tickets are non-refundable and non-exchangeable.

Box Office Fee – A $4 per ticket charge to support the ticketing software.

Order Fee – A $8 per order charge that helps operate and invest back in our historic venue.

Premium Seat Fee – $6 Premium seat fee is based on location/additional leg room and indicated with a light blue color on the seating chart.

Patron Code of Conduct: Be courteous. Inform staff if you feel or observe any harassment. We reserve the right to remove any guest at any time. For more information, please visit rauecenter.org.

Questions? Contact our Box Office at 815-356-9212; boxoffice@rauecenter.org

Raue Center For The Arts is a 501(c)3 non-profit organization dedicated to enriching the lives of all through the arts.