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The History of Piercings in America

The History of Piercings in America

From ancient traditions to mall kiosks and tattoo studios, piercings have long been a form of self-expression, rebellion, culture, and fashion in America. Join us for a look at the history of body piercing in the United States, exploring how styles, trends, and social attitudes have changed over time, featuring Cassie from DeKalb Tattoo Company.

Learn about the influence of Indigenous traditions, punk culture, celebrity trends, and modern body art movements in this fascinating discussion of personal style and identity.

This event is free to attend and is intended for adults. This event is part of the America 250 initiative; celebrating our nation throughout the year.

For more information, please contact Amy at amyf@dkpl.org or (815) 756-9568 ext. 6108.

DeKalb Public Library
07:00 PM - 08:00 PM on Mon, 20 Jul 2026

Event Supported By

DeKalb Public Library
(815) 756-9568
samanthah@dkpl.org
http://dkpl.org/
DeKalb Public Library
309 Oak Street
DeKalb, Illinois 60115
(815) 756-9568
samanthah@dkpl.org
http://dkpl.org/