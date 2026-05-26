The Forgotten Front: Illinois in the Revolutionary War

When most people think of the American Revolution, they think of Boston, Philadelphia, and Valley Forge. But the war was also fought on the Illinois frontier, and the story is every bit as dramatic. Freelance writer and historical researcher, Tom Emery, will present his recent work, Illinois in the Revolutionary War, shining a spotlight on George Rogers Clark, the dominant figure of the Revolutionary War in Illinois. Clark's daring captures of Kaskaskia and Vincennes, including a legendary advance through frigid, chest-deep floodwaters, make for one of the war's most remarkable and overlooked chapters. Emery will also examine Clark's lieutenants, the British officers who opposed them, military engagements across the state, and the role of Illinois's American Indian nations in the conflict. The lasting legacy of the war, felt for decades and still present today, will also receive emphasis. Tom Emery is the author of numerous historical titles and has appeared in more than 150 newspapers nationwide. The recipient of 16 awards from the Illinois State Historical Society, he is a widely respected voice in regional history.

This free program is open to the public. It will be offered in-person at the Granville Branch and virtually through Zoom. To register for Zoom, visit: t.ly/hyHPT

