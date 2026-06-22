The Dave Matthews Tribute Band

FRIDAY, SEPTEMBER 25, 2026 | 8:00 PM

Tickets start at $49, Members save 30%

(All-in pricing includes $4 Box Office Fee. An $8 Order fee will be applied at checkout to the entire order)

Step back into the golden era of jam bands with DMTB — a high-energy celebration of the music of the Dave Matthews Band. Blending complex guitar riffs, soaring violin melodies, smooth sax lines, and explosive drumming, DMTB recreates the unforgettable spirit of a ‘90s DMB concert experience. For over 20 years, this Buffalo-based tribute act has captivated fans across the globe with authentic performances, deep cuts, fan favorites, and the communal energy that made the original band legendary. Close your eyes, sing along, and get transported back to the magic.

Recommended: 12+

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Don’t forget to become a RaueNOW Member to save 30%!

*Prices vary according to zone. Tickets are non-refundable and non-exchangeable.

Box Office Fee – A $4 per ticket charge to support the ticketing software.

Order Fee – A $8 per order charge that helps operate and invest back in our historic venue.

Premium Seat Fee – $6 Premium seat fee is based on location/additional leg room and indicated with a light blue color on the seating chart.

Patron Code of Conduct: Be courteous. Inform staff if you feel or observe any harassment. We reserve the right to remove any guest at any time. For more information, please visit rauecenter.org.

Questions? Contact our Box Office at 815-356-9212; boxoffice@rauecenter.org

Raue Center For The Arts is a 501(c)3 non-profit organization dedicated to enriching the lives of all through the arts.