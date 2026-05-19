Teacher's Lounge Comedy

Teachers’ Lounge Comedy

With headliners Kenny Mock and Bill Gorgo. Featuring Jess Smith and Brian Williams.

FRIDAY, SEPTEMBER 18, 2026 | 8:00 PM

Tickets start at $44, Members save 30%

(All-in pricing includes $4 Box Office Fee. An $8 Order fee will be applied at checkout to the entire order)

Don’t be tardy for Teachers’ Lounge Comedy, a hilarious comedy show where professional stand-up comics turned teachers share their unique experiences, anecdotes, and frustrations about school life.

From navigating the quirks of unruly students to tackling overzealous parents, these teachers/comedians provide a light-hearted and relatable perspective on the joys and challenges of being an educator. It’s A+ comedy!

Bill Gorgo’s career in entertainment has been a regular buffet. While writing and performing stand-up, his first love, he has written 3 plays and a television series, acted in half a dozen stage productions, is an award-winning storyteller, has been active in talk radio, and taught dramatic arts to grades 6-12. Currently, he teaches standup classes and mentors several young comedians. And be sure to ask him about being part of creating a terrific cookbook, “Life Beyond Takeout.”

Jess Smith is thrilled to be performing for you tonight! She teaches Theatre and English at South Elgin High School where she also directs the fall play, assistant directs the musical, and coaches improv club. She has been teaching for over a decade. She performs with Greenroom Improv, the resident improv troupe at both the Hemmens Cultural Center and the Raue Center.

After studying improv for 4 years, Brian Williams has spent the last 5 years launching his stand-up career. He has performed all over Chicagoland including Zanies and Lucy’s Comedy Cafe.

Recommended: 18+

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Don’t forget to become a RaueNOW Member to save 30%!

*Prices vary according to zone. Tickets are non-refundable and non-exchangeable.

Box Office Fee – A $4 per ticket charge to support the ticketing software.

Order Fee – A $8 per order charge that helps operate and invest back in our historic venue.

Premium Seat Fee – $6 Premium seat fee is based on location/additional leg room and indicated with a light blue color on the seating chart.

Patron Code of Conduct: Be courteous. Inform staff if you feel or observe any harassment. We reserve the right to remove any guest at any time. For more information, please visit rauecenter.org.

Questions? Contact our Box Office at 815-356-9212; boxoffice@rauecenter.org

Raue Center For The Arts is a 501(c)3 non-profit organization dedicated to enriching the lives of all through the arts.