Sycamore United Methodist Church Fundraiser Spaghetti Dinner

The community is invited to an all-you-can-eat spaghetti fundraiser dinner at Sycamore United Methodist Church from 4 to 7 PM this coming Friday, May 15th. Tickets cost $10 for adults, $5 for children aged 5-12, while children under 5 eat free; or buy an all-inclusive family ticket for $30. Tickets are available at the door or by texting the word SPAGHETTI to the church phone number, 815-895-9113. Enjoy fellowship with your friends and neighbors while helping to raise funds to support church outreach through a float at the Pumpkinfest Parade. The Sycamore United Methodist Church is at 160 Johnson Avenue just north of the Sycamore High School.