Sycamore United Methodist Church Fundraiser Spaghetti Dinner
Sycamore United Methodist Church Fundraiser Spaghetti Dinner
The community is invited to an all-you-can-eat spaghetti fundraiser dinner at Sycamore United Methodist Church from 4 to 7 PM this coming Friday, May 15th. Tickets cost $10 for adults, $5 for children aged 5-12, while children under 5 eat free; or buy an all-inclusive family ticket for $30. Tickets are available at the door or by texting the word SPAGHETTI to the church phone number, 815-895-9113. Enjoy fellowship with your friends and neighbors while helping to raise funds to support church outreach through a float at the Pumpkinfest Parade. The Sycamore United Methodist Church is at 160 Johnson Avenue just north of the Sycamore High School.
Sycamore United Methodist Church
$10 adult, $5 Youth 5-12, Under 5 free, or $30 for entire family
04:00 PM - 07:00 PM on Fri, 15 May 2026
Event Supported By
Sycamore United Methodist
8158959113
office@sycamoreumc.org
Sycamore United Methodist Church
160 Johnson AvenueSycamore, Illinois 60178
815-895-9113
office@sycamoreumc.org