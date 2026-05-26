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Sun Prints: A Cyanotype Workshop

Sun Prints: A Cyanotype Workshop

Before smartphones and darkrooms, there was sunlight. Join us for a hands-on introduction to cyanotype printing — a technique invented in 1842 and used by Anna Atkins, considered the first woman photographer, to create botanical images still held in museum collections today. Participants will watch a short video from the Victoria and Albert Museum, then make their own prints using cyanotype paper, natural objects, and the sun. Free and open to the public. Recommended for ages 10 and up

Putnam County Public Library District
11:00 AM - 12:00 PM on Thu, 2 Jul 2026
Putnam County Public Library District
214 S. McCoy St.
Granville, Illinois 61326
8153392038
rblomquist@putnamcountylibrary.org
putnamcountylibrary.org