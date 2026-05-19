Sun Prints: A Cyanotype Workshop

Before smartphones and darkrooms, there was sunlight. Join us for a hands-on introduction to cyanotype printing — a technique invented in 1842 and used by Anna Atkins, considered the first woman photographer, to create botanical images still held in museum collections today. Participants will watch a short video from the Victoria and Albert Museum, then make their own prints using cyanotype paper, natural objects, and the sun. Free and open to the public. Recommended for ages 10 and up.