Sun Prints: A Cyanotype Workshop
Sun Prints: A Cyanotype Workshop
Before smartphones and darkrooms, there was sunlight. Join us for a hands-on introduction to cyanotype printing — a technique invented in 1842 and used by Anna Atkins, considered the first woman photographer, to create botanical images still held in museum collections today. Participants will watch a short video from the Victoria and Albert Museum, then make their own prints using cyanotype paper, natural objects, and the sun. Free and open to the public. Recommended for ages 10 and up.
Putnam County Public Library District
03:00 PM - 04:00 PM on Thu, 11 Jun 2026
Event Supported By
Putnam County Public Library District
8153392038
rblomquist@putnamcountylibrary.org
Artist Group Info
rblomquist@putnamcountylibrary.org
Putnam County Public Library District
214 S. McCoy St.Granville, Illinois 61326
8153392038
rblomquist@putnamcountylibrary.org