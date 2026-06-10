Summer of Love Tie-dye Party

Celebrate America 250 with a totally groovy blast from the past. Get ready to twist, swirl, and splash some serious colors! We will turn ordinary white bandanas into wearable masterpieces. Gather the family and let’s make a beautiful mess together.

White bandanas will be provided for dying or bring a new, white, cotton T-shirt of your own.

Do not wear your Sunday best, things are about to get messy and magnificent! You will be taking your tie-dye creations home, sealed in a plastic bag, with further instructions for rinsing and washing.

This event will be held outdoors. In the case of inclement weather, it will be moved inside to the Story Time and Activity Room. Intended for children ages 5-13. No registration is required.

For additional information please contact Stormy at stormye@dkpl.org or at (815) 756-9568 ext. 3310.