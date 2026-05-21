Summer Clovers 4-H Club
Summer Clovers 4-H Club
Do your kids need something positive, fun, and engaging this summer? 4-H staff, McHenry County Farm Bureau Ag in the Classroom teachers, and 4-H Ambassadors are offering a summer 4-H club experience that introduces youth to a variety of exciting 4-H project areas in a relaxed, summer setting.
What Will Youth Explore?
This summer club provides a glimpse into the 4-H program and encourages independent learning through engaging, hands-on activities:
Agriculture Adventures:
McHenry County Farm Bureau Ag in the Classroom instructors will share a short lesson and activity each session.
Outdoor Exploration:
Learn about birds, reptiles, mammals, and insects through games and hands-on experiences.
STEM Challenges:
Explore science, technology, engineering, and math with fun problem-solving activities.
Cultural & Creative Arts:
Express creativity through art and cultural activities.
Promoting Self-Care:
Emphasis on social-emotional health and proper nutrition.
Friday: 01:00 PM - 03:00 PM