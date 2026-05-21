Summer Clovers 4-H Club

Do your kids need something positive, fun, and engaging this summer? 4-H staff, McHenry County Farm Bureau Ag in the Classroom teachers, and 4-H Ambassadors are offering a summer 4-H club experience that introduces youth to a variety of exciting 4-H project areas in a relaxed, summer setting.

What Will Youth Explore?

This summer club provides a glimpse into the 4-H program and encourages independent learning through engaging, hands-on activities:

Agriculture Adventures:

McHenry County Farm Bureau Ag in the Classroom instructors will share a short lesson and activity each session.

Outdoor Exploration:

Learn about birds, reptiles, mammals, and insects through games and hands-on experiences.

STEM Challenges:

Explore science, technology, engineering, and math with fun problem-solving activities.

Cultural & Creative Arts:

Express creativity through art and cultural activities.

Promoting Self-Care:

Emphasis on social-emotional health and proper nutrition.