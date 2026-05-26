Stitching the Past: A Colonial Sampler Workshop

Long before there were keyboards, young girls in colonial America picked up needles and thread to practice their letters, numbers, and stitches, and the samplers they left behind offer some of the most intimate glimpses into early American life we have today. This hands-on program begins with a brief introduction to the history of the sampler — what it was, who made it, and what it tells us about girlhood and daily life in 18th century America. Participants will then create their own burlap sampler using simple embroidery techniques inspired by that tradition, taking home a small piece of needlework history all their own.

Part of our America250 commemoration, this program invites you to connect with the past through the simple, timeless act of making something by hand. This free program is open to the public and recommended for ages 10 and up. All materials will be provided.

