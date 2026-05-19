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Stitching the Past: A Colonial Sampler Workshop

Stitching the Past: A Colonial Sampler Workshop

Step back into the 18th century and try a hands-on craft rooted in early American life. The program begins with a short introduction to historical samplers — what they were, who made them, and what they reveal about everyday life in colonial America. Young people once stitched samplers to practice needlework and demonstrate skill, and the pieces they left behind remain some of the most personal records of early American girlhood we have.

Afterward, participants will create their own burlap sampler using simple embroidery techniques inspired by that tradition. As part of the America250 commemoration, this program invites you to explore history through making. Free and open to the public. Recommended for ages 10 and up. All materials provided.

Putnam County Public Library
04:00 PM - 05:00 PM on Wed, 10 Jun 2026

Event Supported By

Putnam County Public Library District
8153392038
rblomquist@putnamcountylibrary.org
https://putnamcountylibrary.org/

Artist Group Info

rblomquist@putnamcountylibrary.org
Putnam County Public Library
322 W Main Street
McNabb, Illinois 61335
8153392038
rblomquist@putnamcountylibrary.org
putnamcountylibrary.org