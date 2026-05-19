Stained Glass Through the Ages: Art Workshop
Stained Glass Through the Ages: Art Workshop
The program opens with a short documentary produced by the Stained Glass Museum in England, tracing the origins of stained glass from its medieval beginnings to its enduring presence in modern art and architecture. Following the film, participants will take part in a hands-on workshop and create their own "faux" stained glass artwork. This program is free and open to the public. All materials provided. Recommended for ages 10 and older and adults.
Putnam County Public Library District
03:00 PM - 04:00 PM on Thu, 18 Jun 2026
Event Supported By
Putnam County Public Library District
8153392038
rblomquist@putnamcountylibrary.org
Putnam County Public Library District
214 S. McCoy St.Granville, Illinois 61326
8153392038
rblomquist@putnamcountylibrary.org