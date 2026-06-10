Sound Healing: Rest and Renewal

Noelle of Bare Soul Healing leads this free sound healing session designed to ease the nervous system and quiet the mind. Soothing vibrations from therapeutic instruments such as crystal singing bowls, Koshi chimes, drums and more create a peaceful space for grounding, relaxation, and renewal.

Please bring a yoga mat or towel if you wish. A limited number of chairs will also be available. You may also wish to bring a small blanket, as the temperature of the room can vary.

Due to the nature of this event, we will be closing the doors when the program begins at 11:00 a.m., so please arrive on time if you wish to be admitted.

This event does not require registration. It is first come, first served, and is limited to ages 12 and up.

Noelle is a healing practitioner in Sycamore and has a passion for sharing the benefits of sound healing with the public. Bare Soul Healing is a nature-rooted practice integrating sound healing, yoga, meditation, astrology, and other methods dedicated to supporting emotional well-being and inner peace.

For additional information, please contact Chelsea at chelsear@dkpl.org or (815) 756-9568 ext. 1700.