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Sip Around the World

Sip Around the World

Sip Around the World: A Global Tasting Experience in Downtown Woodstock
Taste the world in one unforgettable afternoon.
Stroll through historic Woodstock Square and enjoy global drinks + bites as local businesses transform into destinations from around the globe.
On Saturday, May 2 (1–5 PM), grab your passport and explore a curated tasting journey across downtown, with each stop featuring a different country, complete with themed sips and flavors.
Not your typical tasting event!
This is part food & drink crawl, part cultural experience and 100% a fun day out with friends.
🎟️ Your Ticket Includes:
* Commemorative tasting glass
* Reusable shopping bag for goodies
* Drink samples at participating locations
* Small bites at most stops
🍽️ Why You’ll Love It:
* Travel the world without leaving Woodstock
* Discover local shops + restaurants in a whole new way
* A built-in activity (no planning needed, just follow your passport!)
* Perfect for groups, date days, or a spring outing with friends
⏰ Timed Entry = Better Experience
To keep lines short and the experience smooth, check-in times are staggered.
👉 Choose your preferred time when purchasing, early slots go first!
🔥 Don’t Wait! This Will Sell Out
Tickets are limited for each time slot, and this event is expected to fill quickly.
Secure your spot now and get ready to sip your way around the world.
🛍️ Make a Day of It
Come early and enjoy opening day of the Woodstock Farmers Market, then head into your global tasting adventure.
🥂 Gather your friends, explore downtown, and experience Woodstock like never before.
Get Your Tickets Here: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/sip-around-the-world-tickets-1985476755423?aff=oddtdtcreator

Trademark Events
50.00 plus fees
01:00 PM - 05:00 PM on Sat, 2 May 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Woodstock Area Chamber of Commerce & Industry
8153382436
chamber@woodstockilchamber.com
https://www.woodstockilchamber.com/
Trademark Events
240 N. Throop Street
WOODSTOCK, Illinois 60098
8153382436
chamber@woodstockilchamber.com