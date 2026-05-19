Shine Bright: A Patriotic Art Workshop

Celebrate Independence Day with a hands-on chalk pastel art project that's as fun to make as it is beautiful to display. Using star templates, chalk pastels in red, white, and blue, and a little smudging magic, participants will create a stunning piece of patriotic artwork, perfect for decorating your home for the Fourth of July. This free program is open to the public and recommended for participants ages 6 and up. All materials will be provided, and each participant will receive a glow stick bracelet to take home.