Share Your SNAP Story
Share Your SNAP Story
SNAP rules have changed! We'd like to hear how this has impacted people and families eligible to participate in SNAP, Medicaid, and other assistance programs.
Join University of Illinois Extension educators in partnership with the Illinois Commission to End Hunger at Zion-Benton Library on June 1, 2026, from 5:30 p.m. - 7 p.m.
Can't make this session? Virtual sessions are coming soon. Check back for details!
Zion Benton Library
05:30 PM - 07:00 PM on Mon, 1 Jun 2026
Event Supported By
University of Illinois Extension Lake County
847-223-8627
uie-lm@illinois.edu