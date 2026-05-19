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Share Your SNAP Story

Share Your SNAP Story

SNAP rules have changed! We'd like to hear how this has impacted people and families eligible to participate in SNAP, Medicaid, and other assistance programs.

Join University of Illinois Extension educators in partnership with the Illinois Commission to End Hunger at Zion-Benton Library on June 1, 2026, from 5:30 p.m. - 7 p.m.

Can't make this session? Virtual sessions are coming soon. Check back for details!

Zion Benton Library
05:30 PM - 07:00 PM on Mon, 1 Jun 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

University of Illinois Extension Lake County
847-223-8627
uie-lm@illinois.edu
https://extension.illinois.edu/lm
Zion Benton Library
2400 Gabriel Ave
Zion , Illinois 60099
https://zblibrary.info/