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Seed Saving Workshop for Beginners

Seed Saving Workshop for Beginners

Discover the rewarding hobby of harvesting and saving seeds at this hands-on workshop! You’ll learn how to collect, dry, and store seeds from your garden favorites so you can replant them next year. It’s a simple way to save money, skip the shopping trip, and keep your garden thriving season after season!

This event is free and is intended for adults. It is first come, first served, as supplies are limited.

For more information, contact Amy at amyf@dkpl.org or (815) 756-9568 ext. 6108.

DeKalb Public Library
11:00 AM - 12:00 PM on Fri, 24 Jul 2026

Event Supported By

DeKalb Public Library
(815) 756-9568
samanthah@dkpl.org
http://dkpl.org/
DeKalb Public Library
309 Oak Street
DeKalb, Illinois 60115
(815) 756-9568
samanthah@dkpl.org
http://dkpl.org/