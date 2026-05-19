Rotary Rocks the Raue: James Garner’s Tribute to Johnny Cash

SATURDAY, OCTOBER 24, 2026 | 7:00 PM

Tickets start at $54. Members get 30% Off.

(All-in pricing includes $4 Box Office Fee. An $8 Order fee will be applied at checkout to the entire order)

A Show That Walks the Line!

For nearly two decades, James Garner and his band have faithfully recreated the live sound and spirit of Johnny Cash, delivering a powerful tribute to the legendary “Man in Black.” More than a concert, this acclaimed production celebrates Cash’s music, life, and enduring legacy with stunning accuracy and heartfelt storytelling.

Featured on PBS and performed everywhere from theaters nationwide to the iconic stages of Folsom State Prison and San Quentin Rehabilitation Center, Garner’s show has become one of the most celebrated Cash tributes in the country.

Audiences will relive timeless classics like Folsom Prison Blues, Ring of Fire, I Walk the Line, and A Boy Named Sue, performed with the authentic sound and energy that made Cash a legend.

Between songs, Garner shares stories and insights into Cash’s remarkable career, offering fans a deeper appreciation for the music and the man behind it. With more than 700 performances nationwide—including a special concert marking the 40th anniversary of Cash’s groundbreaking At Folsom Prison recording—this show continues to captivate audiences everywhere.

Don’t miss this unforgettable evening celebrating one of America’s most iconic voices.

Band Members

James Garner – Lead vocals, rhythm guitar

Reggie Gay – Lead guitar, vocals

Chris Akin – Bass, vocals

Nick Auriemmo – Drums

This event is a fundraiser for Rotary Crystal Lake and Raue Center For The Arts

Recommended: 12+

This performance is sponsored by and is a fundraiser for:

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RaueNow Members get 30% off of the ticket prices.

*Prices vary according to zone. Tickets are non-refundable and non-exchangeable.

Box Office Fee – A $4 per ticket charge to support the ticketing software.

Order Fee – A $8 per order charge that helps operate and invest back in our historic venue.

Premium Seat Fee – $6 Premium seat fee is based on location/additional leg room and indicated with a light blue color on the seating chart.

Patron Code of Conduct: Be courteous. Inform staff if you feel or observe any harassment. We reserve the right to remove any guest at any time. For more information, please visit rauecenter.org.

Questions? Contact our Box Office at 815-356-9212; boxoffice@rauecenter.org

Raue Center For The Arts is a 501(c)3 non-profit organization dedicated to enriching the lives of all through the arts.