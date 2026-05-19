RIO

A Tribute to Duran Duran

FRIDAY, MAY 29, 2026 | 8:00 PM

Tickets start at $43, Members save 30%

(All-in pricing includes $4 Box Office Fee. An $8 Order fee will be applied at checkout to the entire order)

Get ready to relive the magic of the ’80s with RIO, the ultimate Duran Duran tribute experience. Based in Los Angeles, California, RIO brings the iconic sound and high-energy performance of Duran Duran to life with stunning accuracy and passion.

Performing all the biggest hits, including “Hungry Like the Wolf,” “Rio,” “The Reflex,” “Girls on Film,” and “Ordinary World,” this nationally touring act captures the look, style, and sound that made Duran Duran one of the most influential bands of a generation.

With authentic arrangements, dazzling visuals, and a band of top-tier musicians, RIO isn’t just a show—it’s a full-on ’80s experience. Whether you were a fan from the beginning or discovered Duran Duran later, this is the concert that will take you back and leave you wanting more.

Don’t wait—get your tickets now for this unforgettable night at The Raue Center in Crystal Lake, IL!

This show also makes a perfect gift for birthdays, holidays or just because. There’s nothing better than the gift of live music and memories that last a lifetime

Recommended: 12+

This performance is sponsored by:

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Don’t forget to become a RaueNOW Member to save 30%!

*Prices vary according to zone. Tickets are non-refundable and non-exchangeable.

Box Office Fee – A $4 per ticket charge to support the ticketing software.

Order Fee – A $8 per order charge that helps operate and invest back in our historic venue.

Premium Seat Fee – $6 Premium seat fee is based on location/additional leg room and indicated with a light blue color on the seating chart.

Patron Code of Conduct: Be courteous. Inform staff if you feel or observe any harassment. We reserve the right to remove any guest at any time. For more information, please visit rauecenter.org.

Questions? Contact our Box Office at 815-356-9212; boxoffice@rauecenter.org

Raue Center For The Arts is a 501(c)3 non-profit organization dedicated to enriching the lives of all through the arts.