Rhonda Edgington and Carol Feather-Martin Organ Concert
Rhonda Edgington and Carol Feather-Martin Organ Concert
The fourth concert of Pipe Organ Encounter Week sponsored by the Rockford Chapter of the American Guild of Organists will feature Rhonda Edgington (Organist and Music Director at Hope Church, Holland MI and organ professor at Calvin University and Aquinas College) and Carol Feather-Martin (Retired Director of Music and Arts and Organist at Trinity Presbyterian Church in Arlington, Virginia).
Second First Church
07:00 PM - 08:30 PM on Wed, 17 Jun 2026
Event Supported By
Rockford Chapter American Guild of Organists
Rockford.AGO.500@gmail.com
Artist Group Info
Katelyn Emerson