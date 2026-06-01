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Rhonda Edgington and Carol Feather-Martin Organ Concert

Rhonda Edgington and Carol Feather-Martin Organ Concert

The fourth concert of Pipe Organ Encounter Week sponsored by the Rockford Chapter of the American Guild of Organists will feature Rhonda Edgington (Organist and Music Director at Hope Church, Holland MI and organ professor at Calvin University and Aquinas College) and Carol Feather-Martin (Retired Director of Music and Arts and Organist at Trinity Presbyterian Church in Arlington, Virginia).

Second First Church
07:00 PM - 08:30 PM on Wed, 17 Jun 2026

Event Supported By

Rockford Chapter American Guild of Organists
Rockford.AGO.500@gmail.com
http://www.facebook.com/RockfordILAGO

Artist Group Info

Katelyn Emerson
https://www.katelynemerson.com/
Second First Church
318 N Church St
Rockford, Illinois
8152013901
info@lwvgr.org
www.lwvgr.org